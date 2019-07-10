Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2019) -NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases, today reports the publication of a new, independent study using NervGen's core Intracellular Sigma Peptide ("ISP") technology in a mouse model representative of demyelination in multiple sclerosis.

The peer reviewed paper, "Modulating Proteoglycan Receptor PTP sigma Using Intracellular Sigma Peptide Improves Remyelination and Functional Recovery in Mice with Demyelinated Optic Chiasm", reported that treatment with ISP resulted in the following:

remyelination of the optic nerve;

reduced LPC induced gliosis and demyelination;

increased newly generated oligodendrocyte lineage cells and remyelination;

increased number of remyelinated axons, as analyzed by g-ratio; and

better performance of the treated animals in the behavioral test and VEP recordings.

"The findings from this independent study are consistent with the remyelination observed by my research group in two previous animal model studies, one in multiple sclerosis and the other in spinal cord injury," said Dr. Jerry Silver, Professor, Department of Neurosciences, School of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University and scientific co-founder of NervGen's nerve regeneration technology. "The body of data supporting the remyelination mechanism of action continues to grow."

"A cornerstone of our technology is the validation of our science in different preclinical models by independent research groups around the world," stated Ernest Wong, President & CEO of NervGen. "The publication of this latest dataset, generated in a MS relevant animal model completely independent from that of Dr. Silver's group, further validates the potential of our technology to address demyelination in multiple sclerosis."

Multiple sclerosis ("MS") is a disease where the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath that covers nerve fibers, resulting in communication issues between the brain and the rest of the body. The disease causes the deterioration of the nerves and can cause permanent damage including the inability to walk. The MS research community has shifted its focus from addressing autoimmune issues to finding remyelination solutions. Three separate studies have demonstrated that NervGen's technology has facilitated nerve remyelination in both spinal cord injury and MS animal models, making NervGen's NVG-291 compound an attractive opportunity to become a therapeutic for multiple sclerosis.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Currently, there is no cure for multiple sclerosis, which is the most widespread disabling neurological condition of young adults around the world. Recent findings from a National MS Society study estimates nearly 1 million people in the United States are living with MS and 2.3 million people are living with the disease globally. A 2016 economic analysis of MS found the total lifetime costs per person with MS to be $4.1 million.[1] The average yearly healthcare costs range from $30,000 to $100,000 based on the mildness or severity of the disease.1

Information on MS can be found at mssociety.ca or www.nationalmssociety.org.

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nerve damage and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing drugs for both spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis. The Company also continues to research other indications such as Alzheimer's, stroke, acute myocardial infarction induced arrhythmia ("AMI", commonly known as a heart attack) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

NervGen plans to submit an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with the intention of initiating a Phase 1 human clinical trial for its lead compound, NVG-291, in early 2020. NervGen is advancing NVG-291 for the treatment of spinal cord injury and multiple sclerosis as the Company believes these indications are significant opportunities in the market, the dramatic impact on quality of life and the high cost burden to the healthcare system. The Company believes NVG-291 as a therapy could alleviate or improve upon the symptoms and conditions associated with spinal cord injury and MS, and empower these patients to live more active and productive lives.

