The increasing preference for arthroplasty over ankle fusion is expected to drive the arthroplasty market growth. Though ankle fusion is considered as the standard treatment for end-stage ankle arthritis, it limits the range of motion and results in an abnormal gait. Ankle fusion also increases the long-term risk of arthritis developing in adjacent hindfoot joints. This is driving the preference for arthroplasty as it maintains the motion of the ankle and reduces the risk of developing adjacent joint arthritis. Also, the postoperative rehabilitation and recovery period after arthroplasty procedure is shorter when compared to ankle fusion. Such factors will result in an increase in ankle replacement procedures among patients, which will drive the arthroplasty market growth. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (fixed-bearing ankle systems and mobile-bearing ankle systems) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global ankle replacement (Arthroplasty) market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Exactech, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Stryker, Wright Medical Group, and Zimmer Biomet competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"Improved imaging technologies, advanced instrumentation, and innovative implant designs are some of the technological advancements in arthroplasty procedures. Technologically improved arthroplasty surgeries can be performed through smaller incisions, which allow shorter hospital stays and ensure a quick return to function. Therefore, such technological advancements and new ankle implant launches will encourage patients to opt for arthroplasty procedures, which will subsequently, boost ankle replacement market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five ankle replacement (Arthroplasty) market vendors

Exactech, Inc.

Exactech, Inc. operates in five segments comprising of hip, knee, extremities, foot and ankle, and advanced surgical technologies. Its key offerings include Vantage Total Ankle System, which is an easy-to-use solution designed to conserve bone that allows for both stability and mobility in TAR. It comes in both two and three-component designs. The company has recently received the CE mark approval for its Vantage Ankle Mobile-Bearing System in Europe.

Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences runs its operations through two segments: Codman specialty surgical and orthopedics and tissue technologies. Its key offerings include Cadence Total Ankle System and Salto Talaris Ankle.

Stryker

Stryker runs its operations through three segments: Orthopaedics, Medsurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The company's key offerings include STAR Ankle, which is the first and only three-piece MB ankle implant that is approved for uncemented use in the US. The MB design allows for rotation translation and reduces the stress at the junction of the bone-implant interface.

Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group runs its operations through three segments: US lower extremities and biologics, US upper extremities, and international extremities and biologics. The company's key offerings include INBONE Total Ankle System and INFINITY Total Ankle System.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet runs its operations through six segments, which are knees, hips, S.E.T., dental, spine and CMF, and others. The company's key offerings include Zimmer Biomet Trabecular Metal Total Ankle.

