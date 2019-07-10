The kingdom has revealed 28 Saudi entities are among the 60 bidders when the first four projects of the second round of its National Renewable Energy Program are offered up in just over a week's time.Saudi Arabia has announced details of the tendering process for the second round of its National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) with requests for proposals for the first four projects opening in eight days' time. The 600 MW Al Faisaliah project near Jeddah is among the solar prizes on offer from Thursday, July 18, along with 300 MW facilities in Jeddah itself and at nearby Rabigh, and a 200 MW ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...