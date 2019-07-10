Exyte demonstrates its unmatched expertise and capabilities at Semicon West 2019 in San Francisco

Exyte, the global leader in the design, engineering and construction of high-tech facilities, plants and factories, will demonstrate its unmatched expertise and capabilities in delivering turnkey solutions for cutting-edge facilities at Semicon West in San Francisco from July 9 to July 11, 2019. In cooperation with "New York Loves Nanotech", Exyte will act as a co-exhibitor at booth #1650 in the South Hall of the Moscone Center. At the Technology Forum, Exyte will provide insight into "Smart Manufacturing" during a timely industry presentation.

Exyte will participate at Semicon West 2019, the flagship of the international Semicon trade fairs for the global semiconductor industry. Exyte will be exhibiting as one of the key global suppliers in the semiconductor industry, demonstrating their latest products and technologies along the entire supply chain. Exyte has been active in the Americas region for more than twenty years, with around 1,000 employees.

Designed to meet future needs, fabs have to be smarter: Lean, clean, green, and fast.

Exyte will be represented by several global experts for the semiconductor industry, including Ankush Halbe, Exyte Americas Technology Director, who will present the company's experience with Smart Manufacturing during the Semicon West Technology Forum. The Forum will be held in the Esplanade Room #156 at the Moscone Center on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, between 1pm and 5pm.

During his "Smart Fab Facility Challenges" presentation, Ankush Halbe will provide insight into the challenges of making fab facilities smarter and will discuss solutions to enhance productivity, sustainability, and reduce operational costs.

The Smart Fab concept utilizes developments in IoT technology, interconnected IT systems, and automated analytics of the Big Data available in a semiconductor wafer fab. The Digital Facilities Twin is a core element of the Smart Fab concept consisting of a virtual digital model of the buildings and all facility systems. It is developed and maintained during design, construction, and operation of a Fab. This transparent, digitalized platform consists of an advanced Building Integration Model (BIM) and incorporates real-time data from the core Facility Monitoring and Control System (FMCS) module, additional IoT sensors, as well as advanced data analytics. The Digital Twin also communicates with other systems including the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

With progressive implementation of the Smart Fab concept, Exyte's clients will meet enhanced quality and safety standards, and improve operational excellence through cost-efficient and reliable project implementation. This transparent and real-time information will also enable optimized system sustainability and increased energy efficiency throughout the fab's Life Cycle.

Herbert Blaschitz, President of the Advanced Technology Facilities Global Business Unit, states: "Exyte is extremely happy to once again present the full scope of its expertise and capabilities at the Semicon West in San Francisco. The Exyte group had a fascinating record year 2018 and continues to grow significantly. Thereby, the Americas remain a key market for our company and a strategic priority, well beyond the current financial year."

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in design, engineering and construction delivering high-tech facilities, plants and factories. With a history of more than 100 years, we have developed a special expertise in controlled and regulated environments. We serve the most technically demanding clients in growth markets such as semiconductors, life sciences, and data center across the full spectrum of services from consulting and design to managing turnkey solutions. Operating in more than 20 countries, Exyte is uniquely positioned to support clients locally and globally. In 2018, Exyte generated sales of 3.5 billion euros, up from 2.4 billion euros in 2017 on a like-for-like basis, with over 5,600 highly experienced and motivated employees (by the end of the year 2018). Exyte emerged from a re-grouping of the M+W Group in 2018. Exyte is a member of the Stumpf Group.

For further information about the company please see our website: www.exyte.net

Language: English Company: Exyte Group Loewentorbogen 9b 70376 Stuttgart Germany

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005608/en/

Contacts:

Aneliza Jones

Americas Marketing and

Communications Director

Phone 972-535-7399

ExyteAmerMARCOM@exyte.net