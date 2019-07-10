Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by Axway (Paris:AXW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on June 30, 2019, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

- 45,236 shares

- 27,956.59 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following means were listed in the liquidity account on December 31, 2018:

- 45,697 shares

- 18,256.83 euros in cash

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

