10.07.2019
City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, July 10

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Date: 10 July 2019

Name of applicant:City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
Name of scheme:No programme - General Purpose
Period of return:From:2 March 2018To:10 July 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:1,835,119
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):5,280,119
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):2,350,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:4,765,119

Hilary Jones
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 825323


