City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, July 10
BLOCK LISTING RETURN
Date: 10 July 2019
|Name of applicant:
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|Name of scheme:
|No programme - General Purpose
|Period of return:
|From:
|2 March 2018
|To:
|10 July 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|1,835,119
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|5,280,119
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|2,350,000
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|4,765,119
Hilary Jones
R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 825323