As communicated in Exchange Notice 73/19 the af Jochnick family, through Walnut Bidco Plc, has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Oriflame Holding AG (Oriflame). On June 26, 2019, Oriflame announced that all conditions for completion of the offer have been fulfilled. The last trading day for the Oriflame share is July 17, 2019. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets have set the new expiration day for options, forwards and futures in Oriflame to July 10, 2019 and have calculated the contracts at fair value according to the below. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=731265