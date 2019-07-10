Lalique Group gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Lalique Group SA / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung Lalique Group gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt 10.07.2019 / 17:40 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries. MEDIENMITTEILUNG Lalique Group gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss der Kapitalerhöhung bekannt Zürich, 10. Juli 2019 - Lalique Group (SIX: LLQ) hat im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung total 1'200'000 neue Namenaktien zum Preis von je CHF 40 ausgegeben. Der Bruttoerlös beträgt CHF 48 Mio. Im Rahmen der am 25. Juni 2019 angekündigten Kapitalerhöhung wurden den bestehenden Aktionären bis zu 1'200'000 neue Aktien aus dem genehmigten Kapital, das anlässlich der ordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 24. Mai 2019 geschaffen worden war, angeboten. Den bestehenden Aktionären wurden Bezugsrechte gewährt, die sie berechtigten, für je fünf gehaltene Aktien eine neue Aktie der Lalique Group zum Angebotspreis von CHF 40 zu zeichnen. Bis zum Ende der Bezugsfrist und der anschliessenden freien Aktienplatzierung wurden alle neuen Aktien erfolgreich platziert. Nach Abschluss der Transaktion reduziert sich die Beteiligung von Silvio Denz auf 58.3%, Dharampal Satyapal Limited (DS Group) hält 12.3%, und Hansjörg Wyss, der im Rahmen der Kapitalerhöhung ebenfalls zusätzliche Aktien erworben hat, hält nun 6.3% an Lalique Group. Der Free Float des Unternehmens beträgt 23.2%. Der Bruttoerlös aus der Kapitalerhöhung beträgt CHF 48 Mio. Damit sollen das Aktionärsdarlehen, welches von Silvio Denz im Zusammenhang mit der Akquisition des 50%-Anteils an The Glenturret gewährt wurde, teilweise refinanziert sowie weitere Investitionen und Wachstumsprojekte von Lalique Group finanziert werden. Nach der Ausgabe von insgesamt 1'200'000 neuen Aktien mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 0.20 erhöht sich das ausgegebene Aktienkapital von Lalique Group auf CHF 1'440'000, eingeteilt in 7'200'000 Aktien. Die Lieferung der neuen Aktien gegen Bezahlung sowie die Kotierung und der erste Handelstag an der SIX Swiss Exchange sind für Freitag, 12. Juli 2019, vorgesehen. Die Zürcher Kantonalbank begleitete die Kapitalerhöhung als Lead Manager. Medienkontakt Lalique Group SA Esther Fuchs Senior Communication & PR Manager Grubenstrasse 18 CH-8045 Zürich Telefon: +41 43 499 45 58 E-Mail: esther.fuchs@lalique-group.com Lalique Group Lalique Group ist ein Nischenplayer in der Kreation, der Entwicklung, der Vermarktung sowie dem weltweiten Vertrieb von Luxusgütern. Die Geschäftsfelder umfassen Parfüms, Kosmetika, Kristall, Schmuck, hochwertige Möbel und Wohnaccessoires sowie Kunst, Gastronomie und Hotellerie sowie Single Malt Whisky. Das im Jahr 2000 gegründete Unternehmen beschäftigt rund 720 Mitarbeitende und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Zürich. Die Marke Lalique, die den Namen der Gruppe prägt, wurde 1888 in Paris von René Lalique, Meister der Glas- und Schmuckkunst, ins Leben gerufen. Die Namenaktien von Lalique Group (LLQ) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. Zusätzliche Informationen finden Sie unter www.lalique-group.com . 