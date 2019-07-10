Regulatory News:

Semi-annual update on the AIR LIQUIDE liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entered into between AIR LIQUIDE (Paris:AI) and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2019 (trading date):

10,440 AIR LIQUIDE shares

14,921,925 €

During the first half of 2019, a total of:

Purchase: 436 848 (2342 transactions) 48 501 940 Sale: 438 348 (2720 transactions) 48 801 277 €

As at December 31, 2018, the most recent update, the following resources had been allocated to the liquidity account:

9,500 AIR LIQUIDE shares

14,986,662 €

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

