Overall subscription rate of 41.5% and high international participation

Press release 10 July 2019

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) employees were recently presented with the opportunity to take part in their first share ownership plan (see 26 April 2019 press release). The programme was offered to employees in 18 countries representing 75% of the Group's workforce and proved highly successful, with an overall subscription rate of 41.5%, a level rarely achieved when structured offerings are launched. This result positions Pernod Ricard as one of the companies with the highest participation rates in an international programme, according to figures from the French Federation of Employee Shareholder Associations, FAS (Fédération Française des Associations d'Actionnaires Salariés

The subscription rate exceeded 60% in a number of countries, such as India (76.45%) and Hong Kong (60.45%). In France, the subscription rate was 56.89%.

This scheme, called "Accelerate," is in line with the 3-year strategic plan "Transform Accelerate," focused on investing for sustainable and profitable long-term growth for all stakeholders, beginning with employees. This inaugural employee share ownership plan is considered to be an inflexion point in the new Human Resources strategy currently being rolled out, TransfoHRm », as reflected by recently announced initiatives, such as the launch of a new leadership model, the global roll-out of the HR Workday solution and all the managerial initiatives covered by the 2030 Sustainability Responsibility roadmap.

Cédric Ramat, Vice-President Human Resources, Sustainability Responsibility, said, "The huge response from our employees at the global level, and in particular in a number of countries where this kind of scheme is not customary, is a testament to their commitment and confidence."

