European Assets Trust (EAT) aims to achieve capital growth over the long term through investing in small- and medium-sized companies listed in Europe (ex-UK). Over the past 10 years to end-June 2019, the trust has delivered an annualised NAV total return of 15.1%. EAT also has an attractive 5.6% dividend yield, significantly higher than its peers, reflecting the board's high distribution policy. The trust completed its legal migration to the UK from the Netherlands in March 2019; previously dual-listed in London and Amsterdam, EAT is now solely traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and is a constituent of the FTSE SmallCap and FTSE All-Share indices.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...