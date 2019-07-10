Durabook Americas: DURABOOK Expands 11 Inch Rugged Tablet Line With R11L

New Light Model Meets Need for Value-Driven Rugged Tablets in Markets Like Retail, Logistics, and Hospitality

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / ?Durabook Americas, Inc., the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, today announced an expansion of its 11-inch rugged tablet portfolio. The brand currently offers the ultra-rugged U11, which meets the needs of workers in the most extreme environment, like those found in the military and public safety, as well as the higher performance R11, which features 8th Generation Intel Core processors, ideal for complex computing and graphics needs often found in markets like oil and gas, and field service. The new R11L fills the need for a value offering in the 11-inch rugged tablet space and is designed for markets like retail, logistics and hospitality and applications like workforce management, asset/inventory management, mobile POS, line-busting, in-aisle assistance, and table service.

"The eleven-inch space is proving to be the sweet spot for rugged tablets," said Tom Wang, COO, Durabook Americas. "While ten-inch devices are also popular, the smaller screen and limited ability for customization are issues our customers have raised. Mobile workers in the military, public safety, oil and gas, manufacturing, logistics, and other markets appreciate the fact that this size device is highly portable, offers more opportunities for customization, and includes a screen size that is ideal for viewing and engaging with applications. Our customers don't want one version of a device for every application, rather, a range of eleven-inch devices that address value, performance, and durability. The R11L fills the gap in our product line, delivering the value option some of our customers' desire."

SMART VALUE WITHOUT SACRIFICE

Ideal for markets like retail, warehousing, and logistics, the R11L is equipped with an Intel Pentium 4417U 2.3GHz processor with Intel HD Graphics 610 GPU, 4GB DDR of RAM, and a 64GB SSD, creating a more affordable rugged option for companies with field workers that have less intensive data processing needs.

EXPANSION OPTIONS TO MEET INDUSTRY NEEDS

The R11L has many available expansion options, including LF/HF RFID, smartcard reader, barcode reader, and a magnetic stripe reader, making it an attractive solution for companies in warehousing, logistics, and retail. The new device provides a host of integrated data-capture modules for several versatile ways to retrieve information on the move.

THE COMPLETE PACKAGE

The R11L runs Windows 10 Pro, making it a powerful, enterprise-class, rugged mobile computing solution. At just 0.78" (20mm) thin and weighing only 2.7lb (1.2kg), the device is highly portable. It has an 11.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) DynaVue sunlight readable LCD. The 10-point capacitive multi-touch panel can be used with a glove, stylus, or finger, even if the screen is wet, optimizing the device's usability regardless of work conditions. With up to 16 hours of battery life, the R11L can power through a full shift without the need for recharging. Reliable connectivity and high-speed data transmission are delivered via an Intel Dual Band Wireless AC 9260 and Bluetooth V5.0.

BUILT TOUGH FOR CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENTS

With an IP65 rating and MIL-STD-810G certification for drop, shock, vibration, dust, sand, explosive atmosphere, high/low temperature, and more, plus ANSI 12.12.01 C1D2 certification, the R11L can be dropped into almost any operating environment and deliver reliable performance.

For more details on Durabook R11L and available accessories, including an x-strap for improved mobility, vehicle dock, office dock, and detachable keyboard, please visit https://www.durabookamericas.com/r11l-tablet.

AVAILABILITY

Starting at $1,399 the Durabook R11L will be available to order from authorized resellers. Sales inquiries for Durabook products should be directed to Sales@DurabookAmericas.com or 800-995-8946.

DURABOOK COMPUTERS

Known for reliability, custom configurations, and attractive acquisition costs, the Durabook brand has a loyal customer base around the globe. Durabook devices are used by all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies across the country, numerous field service organizations, as well as companies in oil & gas, logistics, healthcare, utilities, and automotive markets.

SUPPORT

To help its customers address the challenges and complexity of deploying and managing their mobility solutions, Durabook Americas offers a wide range of support services. These services include device customization, consulting, disk imaging, deployment assistance, installation, extended and no-fault warranty options, warranty depot repair center with 48-hour turn-around-time, a live US-based call center, device retirement, and an online support center for drivers and manuals.

WARRANTY

The standard Durabook "2-D" warranty protects devices against defects in materials and workmanship. The "3-D" warranty, provides the same coverage as the 2D, while also adding accidental damage coverage for the fully-rugged Durabook U11, R8300, and R11 models at no extra cost.

ABOUT DURABOOK AMERICAS

Durabook Americas, Inc. is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. Driven to meet customer needs, Durabook devices are designed, manufactured and tested in-house to assure maximum quality and reliability. These cost-effective ruggedized laptops, tablets, and all-in-one PCs are high-performance solutions that increase productivity, drive a clear return on investment and deliver a low total cost of ownership for government and enterprise customers in markets like oil & gas, power & utilities, field service, military, and public safety.

Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California from where they also provide final assembly, inventory, technical support, and other services. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., and the Durabook product line, visit www.DurabookAmericas.com.

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

©2019 Durabook Americas. All rights reserved.

