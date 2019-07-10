Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today has us looking at Hawaii, which has decriminalized small possessions of marijuana (and furthered the goal of total U.S. marijuana legalization) and Jay-Z, the billionaire rapper who is getting in on the weed business.Although you'd probably have expected Hawaii to have been far closer to marijuana legalization than it is (surfer culture and all that, after all) but the state is still making its way towards pot reform. By 2020, however, the state will no longer jail those who are in possession of a small amount of weed, instead handing out fines. (Source: ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...