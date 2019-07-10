Blue Prism named a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software

Evaluation of Blue Prism is Based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the "Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software."1

Gartner evaluated 18 vendors for the report and has positioned Blue Prism in the Leaders quadrant for its RPA offering based on the company's ability to execute and completeness of vision. According to Gartner, to be recognized in the Leaders quadrant vendors must "execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow."

"We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant," says Alastair Bathgate, CEO and Co-Founder of Blue Prism. "It's an exciting time to be in the RPA industry. Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform is helping our customers discover ways to deploy a digital workforce that adds new value in increased revenues, speed of service, better quality, cost reduction, tighter compliance, and genuine operational agility. This new wave of connected-RPA is about much more than reducing labour costs."

Blue Prism's connected-RPA offering provides enterprises with an intelligent digital workforce (software robots) capable of self-learning and continuous improvement, empowering users to automate billions of transactions while returning hundreds of millions of hours of work back into the business-freeing up employees to do more. By pairing a digital worker with a nimble, up-skilled workforce, businesses can keep their initiatives cost-effective, streamlined and sustainable.

Blue Prism customers shared their reviews of connected-RPA in Gartner Peer Insights reviews.

"We piloted Blue Prism earlier in 2018 and rolled out a broader robotics process automation program later in the year and into 2019. The product has worked well, and we've had significant engagement from the Blue Prism company to assist us in setting up our automation 'center of excellence' and establishing a sustainable program." - Director, Business Engagement in the Manufacturing Industry

"Blue Prism is one of the best RPA tools in the market right now. It's very flexible and easy to learn. It took me 2 weeks to learn tool given my no prior experience in coding. It's the most secure RPA tool available in the market right now." - Consultant, Business Analyst in the Services Industry

"Very modular, flexible and simple to use tool that has allowed us to democratize automation to the business giving us speed, lower cost to transform and higher ROI." - VP Canadian Banking Call Centers

"Fantastic product and aftersales service. No issue is too small to be dealt with and the vendor is always willing to listen to feedback on service and product enhancements." - Automation Manager in the Finance Industry

For complimentary access to Gartner's 2019 "Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software" visit the Blue Prism website.

1 Source: Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation," by Derek Miers, Marc Kerremans, Saiket Ray, and Cathy Tornbohm, July 8, 2019.

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

