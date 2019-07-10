CO2 Gro Inc.: Co2 GRO Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Matthew Julius as Chief Science Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSX-V: GROW, OTCQB: BLONF, Frankfurt: 4021) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Matthew Julius, Ph.D., Professor of Biology, St. Cloud State University, as its Chief Science Officer, subject to TSX-V approval. Dr. Julius had assumed the position of Acting Chief Science Officer exclusively for GROW starting in January 2019 for a period of nine months (see NR dated October 10, 2018). While at St. Cloud University Dr. Julius supervised scientific trials of the Company's CO2 Delivery Solutions technology focusing on cannabis, peppers, lettuce and flowers.

John Archibald, CEO commented, "We are very happy that Matt has agreed to assume the role of Chief Science Officer for GROW. While at St. Cloud University and during his time as Acting Chief Science Officer Matt has provided GROW with several critical insights which has helped the Company optimize the CO2 Delivery Solutions technology. We are looking forward to working with Matt as we build and advance the Company".

Dr. Matt Julius received his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan in 2000. After leaving the University of Michigan in 2000 he accepted a professorship at St. Cloud State University in central Minnesota, U.S.A. He leads the anaerobic digestion and biomass production team at St. Cloud State. His primary research interests involve the systematics and evolution of diatoms (a group of photosynthetic organisms). He has authored and co-authored, numerous scientific publications.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's mission is to accelerate all indoor and outdoor value plant growth naturally, safely, and economically using its patent pending CO2 Delivery Solutions. GROW's global target retail plant markets are food at $8 trillion per year (Plunkett Mar 2017), non-food at an estimated $1.2 trillion per year with retail tobacco at $760 billion (BA Tobacco 2017), floriculture at $100 billion by 2022 (MarketResearch.Biz estimate). Legal cannabis at $52.5 billion per year by 2023 (Statista) and legal US hemp CBD at $22B per year by 2022 (the Brightfield Group).

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions are commercially proven, scalable and easily adopted into existing irrigation systems.

The CO2 Delivery Solutions work by transferring CO2 gas into water and misting the water across the entire plant leaf surface which is a semi permeable membrane. The dissolved concentrated CO2 then penetrates the leaf's surface to provide more carbon for enhanced plant growth.

Misting of water, dissolved nutrients and chemicals on plant leaves has been used for over 60 years by millions of indoor and outdoor growers. To date, outdoor growers have not had any way to enhance plant CO2 gas uptake for faster growth.

Indoor CO2 gassing has enhanced plant yields for over 60 years but 60% of the CO2 gas used is typically lost from ventilation. Current greenhouse CO2 gassing levels of up to 1500 PPM are not ideal for worker health and safety. GROW's safer infused CO2 Delivery Solutions can be used by both indoor and outdoor plant growers with minimal dissolved CO2 gas loss and much greater CO2 plant contact resulting in higher plant yields than both CO2 gassing and no gassing plant yields.

