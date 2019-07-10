IHRDC announces the appointment of Christopher G. Davin as Director of Instructional Programs

International Human Resources Development Corporation (IHRDC) announced the appointment of Christopher G. Davin as Director of Instructional Programs. In this role, he will direct all aspects of the Instructional Programs business including expanding course content, instructor development, and marketing.

"We are very happy to have Chris join our team. Chris has a strong background in geophysics and its application to the upstream petroleum business, combined with his extensive operations experience in the oil and gas industry, he is a perfect fit to enable us to grow and enhance our Instructional Programs," said Dr. David Donohue, Founder and President of IHRDC.

Chris Davin has over 30 years of experience in Upstream Oil and Gas. Chris started his career as an Exploration Geophysicist with Exxon Product Research Company, and later as a Senior Geophysicist and Team Leader for Unocal in Thailand and Borneo. From 2001 to 2008, he served as the Earth Science Operations Manager for Chevron Indonesia in Jakarta, with responsibility for all technical and commercial aspects of seismic acquisition, data processing, petrophysics, and GIS technologies. He then served for four years in leadership roles with Chevron's Energy Technology Company including Seismic Imaging and Reservoir Characterization Manager, and Earth Science Organizational Capability Manager. From 2012-2016, he worked in Houston for Cobalt International Energy as Geophysical Project Manager West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico, and more recently, was the Chief Operating Officer for DownUnder GeoSolutions in Perth, Australia.

Throughout his career, Mr. Davin has built an extensive knowledge of land, marine and ocean bottom 2D/3D seismic acquisition and data processing, seismic reservoir characterization, controlled source EM and vertical seismic profiles. Chris's strong leadership and project management experience include international government and private sector tendering, bid analysis, and vendor selection.

Chris holds a Master of Science degree in Geophysics from the University of Houston, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About IHRDC

International Human Resources Development Corporation (www.ihrdc.com) has been a global leader in training and competency management for the oil and gas industry for 50 years, offering the highest quality Instructional Programs, e-Learning resources, and Competency Management products and services available to the industry today. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA with offices in London, Amsterdam, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, and Lagos.

IHRDC is the proud recipient of the "Petroleum Industry Training Provider of the Year Award" from the Getenergy organization for 2010, 2011, and 2012, the 2011 Platinum AVA Award, and 18 Telly Awards.

