EPAM Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 8, 2019 to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

Investors and other interested parties can access the call in the following ways:

The live conference call will be available by dialing 1-877-407-0784 or 1-201-689-8560 (outside of the U.S.). A webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.epam.com.

A replay will be available approximately one hour after the call on http://investors.epam.com or by dialing +1(844) 512-2921 or +1(412) 317-6671 (outside of the U.S.) and entering the conference ID 13692355. The replay starts on August 8, 2019, 11:00 AM ET and will be available until August 22, 2019, 11:59 PM ET.

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

