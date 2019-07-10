Leith Pedersen: Early Warning Report in accordance with National Instrument 62-103

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / Leith Pedersen ("Pedersen") disseminates this press release and announces the filing of an early warning report as required by National Instrument 62-103 with respect to the securities of Sunniva Inc. (the "Corporation").

Pedersen announces the disposition of an aggregate of 792,100 common shares of the Corporation at an average price of CAD $2.872 per common share for aggregate proceeds of CAD $2,274,912. Prior to giving effect to the disposition of the common shares, Pedersen owned 4,678,251 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (or approximately 11.997% of the issued and outstanding common shares). Pedersen now owns or controls 3,886,151 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (or approximately 9.96% of the issued and outstanding common shares).

The common shares were disposed of by Pedersen for economic reasons and sold on the open market through the facilities of the Canadian Stock Exchange and the OTCQB. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Pedersen may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional securities of the Corporation, dispose of some or all of the securities he now owns or controls, or may continue to hold his current position. The common shares of the Corporation are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "SNN" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "SNNVF".

A copy of Pedersen's early warning report is publicly available on SEDAR. For any further information, please contact Pedersen at 1-250-686-0686.

SOURCE: Leith Pedersen

