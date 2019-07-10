Web Presence: Mathieu Rosinsky Announces Margarette Shim as New CEO of Belmont Associates

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2019 / Mathieu Rosinsky has recently named Margarette Shim, Esq. as Chief Executive Officer of Belmont Associates, his privately-owned real estate company. Ms. Shim recently relocated from New York, NY to Palm Beach, Florida to work with Mr. Rosinsky and the Belmont Associates' team. Together, Mr. Rosinsky and Ms. Shim are focused on developing and growing Belmont Associates into a significant presence in the cities of West Palm Beach and Sarasota, as well as other growing markets across the country. Ms. Shim is excited to collaborate with Mr. Rosinsky in the future development and expansion of Belmont Associates as a premier organization with a national presence that is focused on managing a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial and multi-family real estate solely owned by Mr. Rosinsky. She is eager to bring her background and experiences in asset management, as well as related legal and SEC regulatory compliance, to help Mr. Rosinsky in leading Belmont Associates towards a bright future.

Ms. Shim joins the Belmont Associates' team with a wealth of experiences in investment management law and securities regulatory compliance. She has held various legal positions at major global companies and asset managers, including: Dechert, LLP, J. &. W. Seligman & Co, GE Asset Management as Vice President and Associate General Counsel, Basso Capital Management as Associate General Counsel, D.E. Shaw & Co. as Legal Counsel, and FTS as Executive Director-General Counsel. Her wide range of legal and compliance experiences include roles at a major international law firm focused on investment management issues, global hedge funds on behalf of the investment adviser, and a Fortune 5 publicly-traded company. At GE Asset Management, Ms. Shim became Six Sigma certified and was a member of the company's senior leadership band. She has worked with many hedge funds, private equity funds and ultra-high net worth family offices in diverse advisory capacities.

Ms. Shim's knowledge and experiences encompass general business and securities law, including the Investment Advisers Act, Investment Company Act of 1940, Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and 1934, FINRA, and ERISA, as well as the CFA Institute's GIPS. She also has an assortment of diverse asset management experiences in advisory, legal, financial, company operations and team management. Ms. Shim is a graduate of Duke University and American University, Washington College of Law at which she was a member of the ABA Administrative Law Review. She has spent time in Seoul, Korea working as an Editor and Research Assistant at the think tank, the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy and has worked as an Editor for the Korea Post. She is also a member of the American Bar Association and the New York State Bar Association.

Mathieu Rosinsky anticipates Ms. Shim's leadership role with his company and looks forward to their collaborative implementation of new ideas to enhance, establish and grow the Belmont Associates' real estate portfolio. A fourth-generation legacy member of Belmont Associates, Mr. Rosinsky is actively involved in operations and management of his family-owned company, helping to perpetuate the business' future success. Belmont Associates has over 100 years of business experience and specializes in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of retail, commercial, and multi-family properties situated in strategic locations throughout the United States. Belmont Associates does not operate as an investment adviser or broker-dealer, and strictly manages properties within their own portfolio.

