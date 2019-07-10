Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2019) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering (cleantech) firm, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a teaming agreement with California-based Brown and Caldwell (BC), a leading environmental consulting firm with over 1,600 employees and 50+ offices across the United States. The agreement is designed to allow the companies to jointly pursue strategic opportunities in both Canada and the United States.

"We are excited to collaborate with such a highly regarded U.S. partner. Having access to each other's extensive experience and business platform, both in Canada and the United States, immediately solidifies our collective ability to deliver solutions and technology across North America," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "The United States is an important market for BluMetric. BluMetric recently transitioned out of Central America to focus on more robust and familiar markets, and the arrangement with Brown and Caldwell is an example of the Company's commitment to execute on this strategy."

"We look forward to this important collaboration with BluMetric, which allows each company to benefit from the other's extensive reach and experience in our respective geographic marketplaces" said Sharon Stecker, SVP Private Sector Enterprise of Brown and Caldwell. "Our mutual clients will be able to take advantage of environmental engineering services and technical innovation throughout the United States and Canada."

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across disciplines and technologies that allow for the design and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves clients in Canada and the United States.

About Brown and Caldwell

Employee-owned and based in Walnut Creek, California, Brown and Caldwell is a full-service environmental engineering and construction firm with 52 offices and 1,600-plus professionals across North America and the Pacific. For more than 70 years, the firm's creative solutions have helped municipalities, private industry and government agencies overcome their most challenging water and environmental obstacles. For more information, visit www.brownandcaldwell.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46196