Rising investments in smart cities will also drive the mixed signal system-on-chip (SoC) market growth during the forecast period. The growing focus of various countries in managing assets and resources efficiently is encouraging them to implement smart city solutions such as water and waste management, smart utility, smart traffic management, and smart lighting. There is an increase in the deployment of data centers and telecommunication networks with growing investments in smart city projects. This is positively influencing the demand for enterprise networking equipment, smart meters, telecommunication equipment, and others. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the mixed signal SoC market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, automotive, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005314/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global mixed signal SoC market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global mixed signal SoC market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"APAC will account for the largest mixed signal SoC market share throughout the forecast period. The presence of numerous OEMs in the automotive, consumer electronic devices, enterprise networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment sectors is one of the major reasons for the high growth of the mixed signal system-on-chip SoC market in this region," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five mixed signal SoC market vendors

Apple Inc.

Apple Inc. key offerings include Apple A12X Bionic. It is 64-bit ARM-based SoC, which offers almost 90% faster multi-core CPU performance. It was used first in an iPad Pro device.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. runs its operations through three segments, which include carrier business, enterprise business, and consumer business. Its key offerings include Kirin 980, which is the world's first 7 nm mobile phone SoC with 6.9 billion transistors. It is manufactured based on ARM Cortex-A7.

MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Inc. key offerings include MT2523 and MT2502A. The MT2523 is an SoC that contains a low-power GNSS chip, a microcontroller unit, a power management unit, and dual-mode Bluetooth. It supports interfaces such as SPI, I2C, I2S, UART, PWM, SDIO, ADC, and USB. The MT2502A is an SoC that contains an integrated 2G modem and dual-mode Bluetooth. It is integrated with ARMv7 to ensure connectivity with wearable applications.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. runs its operations through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The company's key offerings include Qualcomm QCS605 SoC that incorporates a 64-bit octa-core ARM IoT microprocessor and is specifically designed for IoT applications.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. runs its operations through four segments CE, IM, DS, and Harman. The company's key offerings include Exynos series. The Exynos has an ARM processor and a LET modem, which enables fast data sharing and seamless video streaming. It is built based on the FinFET process technology along with an application processor that delivers high performance.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD. as the leading players in the global system-on-chip (SoC) market.

Global 3D IC Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies ASE Group, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., STMicroelectronics N.V., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, and TOSHIBA CORPORATION as the leading players in the global 3D IC market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005314/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com.