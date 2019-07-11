Media Inquiries: Public Relations Department, Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, July 11, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that a total of 13 presentations containing two oral presentations including the latest data of the anti-amyloid beta (A beta) protofibril antibody BAN2401 and the oral BACE (beta amyloid cleaving enzyme) inhibitor elenbecestat, will be given at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2019, in Los Angeles, California, the United States from July 14 to 18, 2019. BAN2401 and elenbecestat are being jointly developed by Eisai and Biogen Inc.Regarding BAN2401, presentations will be held including the biomarker analysis in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in clinical phase II study, the nonclinical research on binding of A beta aggregate species of BAN2401 by BioArctic AB from which was in-licensed. Currently, the global clinical phase III study (Clarity AD) of BAN2401 in early Alzheimer's disease is underway.Also regarding elenbecestat, presentations including the tau deposition state in subjects at the baseline in ongoing clinical phase III study (MISSION AD) program.In addition, the latest data from the joint research with Sysmex Corporation (Hyogo, Japan) aboutcorrelation of A beta ratios between in plasma and CSF using automated immunoassay systems HISCL series (trademark of Sysmex Corporation) for creating a simple blood diagnostics for AD will be given. This will be the first conference presentation.The nonclinical research results of anti-tau antibody E2814, first clinical candidate from the drug discovery collaboration with University College London, will be presented.A presentation on the additional analysis results from clinical phase II study of dual orexin receptorantagonist lemborexant in patients with irregular sleep-wake rhythm disorder (ISWRD) and Alzheimer's disease will also be scheduled.Also in the sessions to review of developments in disease modifying strategy targeting amyloid and to discuss of challenges and opportunities of BACE inhibitor clinical trial organized by AAIC the presentations and discussions about BAN2401 and elenbecestat will be given. Eisai will sponsor a symposium to discuss the rationale and opportunities for drug development for pre-clinical AD.Eisai is aiming to realize prevention and cure of dementia through a multi-dimensional and holisticapproach with a foundation of over 35 years of experience of drug discovery activities in the area ofAlzheimer's disease / dementia. Eisai is striving to create innovative medicines as soon as possible to further contribute to addressing the unmet medical needs of, as well as increasing the benefits provided to, patients and their families with our rich development pipeline for wider scope depending on dementia disease and stage.For more information, visit https://www.eisai.com/news/2019/pdf/enews201951pdf.pdf.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.Furthermore, we invest and participate in several partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com