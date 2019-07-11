SpareBank 1 SMN: Notification of positive result

SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS has notified its shareholders that the preliminary result for the second quarter of 2019 is significantly better than expected, including such as a result of a non-recurring effect in the company SpareBank 1 Forsikring AS.



The overall result for majority's share of SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS amounts to NOK 954 million for the second quarter.



SpareBank 1 SMNs share of this result make up to a total of NOK 186 million and will be recognised in the second quarter accounts.

Further details will be communicated and commented upon in connection with the presentation of the group's half-year result on 8 August.



Trondheim, 11 July 2019



Contacts:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal on +47 905 41 672

Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Hans Tronstad on +47 941 78 322



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

