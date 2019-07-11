Voltalia SA Voltalia announces the great success of its c. EUR376 million rights issue 11-Jul-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. · The gross final amount of the capital increase (including the issue premium) is EUR375,631,584 and results in the issuance of 40,829,520 new shares · The capital increase has been the subject of a total demand of 44,698,970 shares, i.e. a subscription rate of 109.5% (including 98.9% on an irreducible basis and 10.6% on a reducible basis) · Voltalia's market capitalisation is EUR920 million following the creation of 40,829,520 new shares, based on a closing price of EUR10.25 as of July 10, 2019 · Following their subscriptions, Creadev and Proparco, strategic shareholders, hold 69.85% and 4.10% of the share capital respectively, while EBRD becomes a new shareholder with 2.78% of the share capital of Voltalia · The free float amounts to EUR213 million compared to EUR116 million before the capital increase and represents 23.15% of the share capital compared to 23.09% before the capital increase · The net proceeds of the capital increase endow Voltalia with additional resources to finance its objective of a consolidated capacity of at least 2.6 GW in operation or under construction by 2023 Voltalia (the "Company") (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, today announces the great success of its capital increase with preferential subscription rights of shareholders in a gross amount of approximately EUR376 million (the "Capital Increase"). The Capital Increase will result in 40,829,520 new shares being issued at a subscription price of EUR9.20 per share. "The great success of this capital increase provides us with supplementary means to accelerate our growth in the market of competitive renewable energy. Our sector is young and in full evolution: by targeting non-subsidized markets, by pursuing our strategy of producer and service provider and by offering energy and energy services directly to corporates, we are ideally positioned to capture the growth and profitability potential of the market. On behalf of the entire Voltalia team, I would like to heartily thank all shareholders, both historical and new ones, for their votes of confidence through their massive subscriptions to the capital increase", said Sébastien Clerc, Voltalia CEO. Overview of reasons for the Capital Increase The capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights aims at providing the Company with supplemental resources to finance its objective of having an installed or under construction capacity over 2.6 GW by 2023. To serve these goals, the Company plans to allocate at least EUR300 million of the funds raised to the construction of 1.6 GW of new production capacity, beyond 1 GW installed capacity in 2020: · construction of secured projects already individually identified by the Company, with a capacity of 0.6 GW, these projects representing an equity investment of at least EUR130 million; and · construction of other projects which are still in a development phase as of the date of the Prospectus, for a capacity of at least 1 GW, these projects representing an equity investment of at least EUR170 million. Within this envelope and in accordance with the framework agreement entered into with the EBRD, the Company is planning to invest in equity capital at least EUR50 million in countries where the EBRD is operating, such as Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt or Greece. The balance of funds raised could be used to finance potential bolt-on acquisitions, in particular to strengthen the footprint of the Company in its new geographical zones in Africa, in Latin America or in Europe, or to develop the services activity of the Company. Results of the Capital Increase The gross amount of the capital increase (including the issue premium) is EUR375,631,584 and results in 40,829,520 new shares being issued with a nominal value of EUR5.70 (the "New Shares") at a unit subscription price of EUR9.20. Following the subscription period which ended 8 July 2019, total demand amounted to approximately EUR411.2 million, representing a subscription rate of 109.5%. · 40,381,790 New Shares have been subscribed on an irreducible basis and represent approximately 98.9% of the New Shares to be issued; · Demand on a reducible basis represented 4,317,180 New Shares and will therefore only be partially allocated, 447,730 new shares being allocated according to a coefficient of 0.136700532578590231410277 calculated on the basis of the number of rights underlying subscriptions made on an irreducible basis without it resulting in an allocation of fractions of New Shares and without the allocation being greater than the number of New Shares requested on a reducible basis. Subscription commitments The subscription commitments undertaken by Voltalia Investissement, Proparco and EBRD represented, at the launch date of the operation, a maximum amount of approximately EUR283 million, representing approximately 75.3% of the Capital Increase. · Voltalia Investissement subscription Voltalia Investissement, Voltalia's reference shareholder, subscribed to 27,173,910 new shares for an amount of EUR250 million. · Proparco subscription Proparco exercised all its preferential subscription rights and subscribed to 1,675,600 new shares for an amount of EUR15 million. · EBRD subscription The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (the "EBRD") subscribed to 2,497,831 new shares for an amount of EUR23 million. Impact of the Capital Increase on the allocation of the share capital Following the Capital Increase, Voltalia's share capital will amount to EUR512,002,186.50 and will consist of 89,824,945 shares with a nominal value of EUR5.70 each. It will break down as follows: Following the capital increase Shareholding Undiluted basis Diluted basis (1) Number % of Number % Number % of Number % of capita of voting of capita of voting shares l voting rights shares l voting rights rights rights (2) (2) Voltalia 62,744 69.85% 97,246 78.16% 62,744 69.61% 97,246 77.96% Investisseme ,407 ,796 ,407 ,796 nt(3) Proparco(4) 3,686, 4.10% 3,686, 2.96% 3,686, 4.09% 3,686, 2.96% 323 323 323 323 EBRD(4) 2,497, 2.78% 2,497, 2.01% 2,497, 2.77% 2,497, 2.00% 831 831 831 831 Treasury 101,06 0.11% 101,06 0.08% 101,06 0.11% 101,06 0.08% shares(5) 7 7 7 7 Free float 20,795 23.15% 20,891 16.79% 21,113 23.42% 21,209 17.00% ,317 ,507 ,003 ,193 Total 89,824 100% 124,42 100% 90,142 100% 124,74 100% ,945 3,524 ,631 1,210 (1) Taking into consideration the 46,100 founders' warrants, the 216,811 stock options issued and allocated by the Company after the adjustment of the subscription price and the number of shares that may be subscribed upon exercise of the options decided following the capital increase of the Company of November 2016, exercisable or not, giving the right to subscribe for, respectively, 4,961 and 184,481 new shares, and the 128,244 free shares allocated by the Company being vested. (2) A double voting right is granted to each fully paid-up share for which proof of registration in registered form has been provided for at least two consecutive years in the name of the same shareholder. (3) As of 31 December 2018, 98.20% of the share capital of Voltalia Investissement was held by CREADEV SA, an investment holding company of the Mulliez family, 0.85% by Mr. Robert Dardanne, 0.47% by Soparvoltalia and 0.48% by Mr. Sébastien Clerc. (4) Taking into account the subscription commitments of Voltalia Investissement, Proparco and the EBRD. (5) Treasury shares held by the Company in the context of the liquidity agreement entered into with Invest Securities, as of May 31,2019. (6) Theoretical voting right. Treasury shares held by the Company lose their voting rights during the shareholders' meeting. In addition, the contemplated acquisition of Helexia[1] would be paid by the delivery of a maximum number of 5,509,407 new shares of the Company (representing 6.1% of the share capital of the Company following the completion of the Capital Increase with PSRs). Following this acquisition, Voltalia Investissement and its controlling company, Creadev, (including Crea-Five), could hold together up to 71.6% of the share capital and 79.1% of the voting rights of the Company. Lock-up commitment of the Company From the date of the Prospectus, i.e., June 21, 2019, and for a period expiring 180 calendar days following the settlement-delivery date of the New Shares, subject to certain customary exceptions. Other lock-up commitments Voltalia Investissement From the date of the Prospectus, i.e., June 21, 2019, and for a period expiring 180 calendar days following the settlement-delivery date of the New

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2019 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)