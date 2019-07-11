Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Advisory Agreement 11-Jul-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 11 July 2019 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Strategic Advisory Agreement Coinsilium, StartupToken, and IOV Labs Join Forces to Accelerate Southeast Asian Adoption of RSK Smart Contract and RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF OS) Blockchain Solutions Coinsilium's Gibraltar subsidiary to lead new advisory efforts with StartupToken and IOV Labs London, UK, 11 July 2019 - Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor, and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce details of a new Strategic Advisory Agreement (the "Agreement"). Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited together with StartupToken Limited have signed an Agreement with IOV Labs Limited to support and promote the RSK Smart Contract Network and RSK Infrastructure Framework blockchain solutions in Singapore and the Southeast Asia enterprise markets. Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's wholly owned Gibraltar registered advisory services provider. StartupToken Limited ('StartupToken') is a hyper accelerator in which the Company holds a 27.8% equity position. IOV Labs Limited (formerly known as RIF Labs) is an organisation dedicated to the development of the RSK Smart Contract Network and the RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF OS). Highlights: ? The partnership will involve the establishment and ongoing operational support of the recently announced RSK Adoption Hub opening in Singapore; ? Coinsilium and StartupToken will provide advice on the investment and commercial development strategy in the region; ? The new hub will be focused on developing open, secure, and easy-to-use blockchain technology applications in collaboration with local businesses and start-up projects; ? IOV Labs Head of Business Development, Henry Sraigman, will be managing the new Singapore office upon his relocation in the Autumn. Coinsilium CEO, Eddy Travia, commented: "We are delighted to announce this strategic collaboration between Coinsilium, IOV Labs and StartupToken. Singapore's role as an emerging blockchain hub in Asia is well known, hosting many of the leading blockchain companies in the space and boasting a spirit of collaboration between the public and private sectors in the country. We are confident that RSK and RIF OS blockchain solutions, with the help of StartupToken will quickly gain traction as businesses in Asia eagerly explore how they can utilise blockchain technology to solve real-world problems. We look forward to providing further updates to the market in due course." IOV Labs Head of Adoption, Ruben Altman, commented: "Southeast Asia is one of the key regions in the world where we expect blockchain technologies to make a significant, positive impact. Partnering with Coinsilium and StartupToken to support our growth in the region will enable RSK to boost its ecosystem in the region, accelerating progress toward our shared goal of increased blockchain technology in the region and beyond." StartupToken CEO, Yacine Terai, commented: "As supporters of the emerging decentralised and shared economy we are thrilled to be engaging in this partnership with Coinsilium and IOV Labs with whom we share the common goal of empowering a new generation of disruptive entrepreneurs, thanks to blockchain technology." The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. About IOV Labs IOV Labs is a purpose driven organization focused on developing the platforms needed for a new blockchain-based financial system that will enable worldwide financial inclusion and bridge the gap between these nascent technologies and mass adoption. The organization currently develops the most popular implementations of the RSK Smart Contract Network and RIF OS platforms. With more than 30% total Bitcoin hash rate merge-mining, the RSK Network is the most secure Smart Contract platform in the world. RIF OS protocols is a suite of open and decentralized infrastructure protocols that enable faster, easier and scalable development of distributed applications (dApps) within a unified environment to enable mass adoption of Bitcoin and RSK. RIF OS Protocols include RIF Directory (a naming service protocol), RIF Payments (an offchain payment protocol), RIF Storage (a data storage and distribution protocol), RIF Communications (a secure routing, session and encrypted communications protocol) and RIF Gateways (an interoperability protocol that includes cross chain transfers and oracling services). About StartupToken StartupToken Limited is a Gibraltar-registered global hyper-accelerator supporting entrepreneurs working to grow their Blockchain projects into successful startups. StartupToken has an established profile in the global blockchain and cryptocurrency community and is particularly well known for its focus on supporting projects with a strong aspect of 'Financial Inclusion' in their business model. Services provided include: token generating event direction, skills training for Blockchain developers, promotional services via road shows & hackathons throughout Europe and Asia. About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor, supporting early-stage blockchain technology companies and the digital token economy. Coinsilium's management team has extensive experience in the fields of token sales, token sale advisory, design and management of acceleration programs and start-up investment. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium harnesses its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in some of the world's leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Factom. 