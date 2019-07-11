DIMOCO now offers full acquiring services under its own Mastercard licence

DIMOCO Payment Services today announces the completion of the process to become a member of Mastercard. As an independent and licensed merchant acquirer, DIMOCO integrates credit card acceptance and payment processing with a single contract, connection and settlement. According to the time table of the company, the membership approval process with other leading international schemes are ongoing, and finalisation is to be expected in Q4 2019.

Since its foundation in 2016, the Vienna-based company has developed into a PSD2 compliant payment institution and payment service provider with a comprehensive range of features and services. The latest achievement in receiving the Mastercard membership supports its strategy to position itself as a payment service provider and independent, standalone acquirer with a personal approach and high flexibility.

"We always focus our activities on our merchants, partners and their business needs. Our personal touch and commitment have always made us stand out from the PSP crowd. With the new setup, we bring now our merchants as close as possible to the scheme network," says Boris Kersten, Managing Director at DIMOCO Payment Services.

Christian Rau, General Manager at Mastercard Austria, adds "We are excited about DIMOCO's merchant acquiring services leveraging our network to further drive the digitization of the economy, offering new services to E-com merchants across Europe."

Besides its acquiring services, DIMOCO Payment Services continues being a strong partner for e-commerce merchants to offer a perfect payment methods mix out of a steadily increasing portfolio of 100+ alternative payment options such as carrier billing, online bank transfers, SEPA direct debit, cryptocurrencies and a variety of other global and local payment methods.

About DIMOCO

The DIMOCO group is a leading payment and messaging innovator. As industry leader at the cutting edge of mobile technology, it has paved the way in direct carrier billing and mobile messaging services.

DIMOCO stimulates the creation of new payment and messaging services with the FinTech philosophy at its core. The group is trusted by global telecom carriers, card schemes, content publishers, large merchants and corporations.

DIMOCO Payment Services is a PSD2 compliant payment institution regulated by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA). As a licensed acquirer and payment service provider, DIMOCO Payment Services processes credit card payments and a variety of alternative payment methods for e-commerce merchants. The company offers merchants the security of a regulated payment institution, tailor-made industry-specific payment solutions, innovative risk management tools and customised revenue-generating services.

More information

Picture material

High resolution

Low resolution

@DIMOCO

More information

Website: dimoco.eu/paymentservices

Twitter: @Dimoco

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/dimoco-payment-services

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005034/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

DIMOCO Corporate Headquarters

Charlotte Newby

+43 1 33 66 888 2059

c.newby@dimoco.eu