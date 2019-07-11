Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software, today announced that the company has been awarded G-Cloud listings for eight of its product lines by the United Kingdom's government.

The G-Cloud framework is the U.K. government's digital marketplace designed to facilitate a simpler path to procurement of cloud-based software and services, which is transforming the way the public sector can identify and work with new suppliers. Products listed in the G-Cloud digital marketplace have been validated. That reduces risk and streamlines the procurement process for both buyers and vendors. And it enables public sector customers to purchase services without having to run a full tender or competition procurement process.

"We're delighted to have eight of the award-winning Upland Software products listed on G-Cloud 11, with many having been on the framework for multiple years running. G-Cloud opens up more of Upland's applications to the U.K. public sector, which is helping accelerate cloud adoption," said Dominic Aelberry, vice president of EMEA at Upland Software. "Organisations can now access products from all seven of Upland's solution suites to help gain the benefits of multiple best-of-breed products without the pain of working with many suppliers."

In recent years, the U.K. government has been implementing a strong push to adopt cloud computing in the public sector. The "Cloud First" approach to IT requires the purchase of government IT services via the cloud unless an alternative is proven to be lower in cost. Upland Software is proud to help accelerate the adoption of cloud solutions.

"With two recent acquisitions and a number of important public sector customers in the region, the U.K. is a strategic market for Upland," said Tim Mattox, Upland president and COO. "These G-Cloud 11 listings further underscore Upland's commitment to the U.K. public sector and the overall U.K. market."

The following Upland Software products are available on G-Cloud 11:

Rant Rave cloud-based customer and employee engagement solutions

PowerSteering Software project portfolio management

Adestra enterprise-grade email marketing, automation, and analytics

Upland PSA professional services automation

Eclipse PPM project and work management

IT Financial Management Services by ComSci IT financial management

RightAnswers knowledge management

Upland Workflow Automation document and workflow automation

