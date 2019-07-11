Abu Dhabi Orders 168 Volvo Intercity Coaches

ESKILSTUNA, Sweden, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Transport (DoT) has ordered 168 premium intercity coaches from Volvo Buses and Famco Al Futtaim Auto & Machinery Co (Famco) through the city's operators. The chassis order is the largest to date in Abu Dhabi for Volvo.

Recently Volvo announced an order of 373 city buses for Dubai with the first deliveries in Q3, 2019. The Abu Dhabi Department of Transport has now ordered 168 premium intercity Volvo coaches from its operators. With the latest order, the Volvo fleet in the United Arab Emirates will amount to almost 800 vehicles, operating in all three segments in the UAE - City, Intercity and Premium Coach.

The chassis are Volvo B11R Euro VI, and the first Euro VI buses ever to be purchased by Abu Dhabi Department of Transport. The buses will be bodied with the Castrosua Magnus E. Deliveries are planned for Q4 2019 to Q4 2020.

Besides the vehicles, the contract with the operators includes a comprehensive maintenance contract. The tender was awarded to the operator presenting a combination of superior vehicle specifications combined with low operating cost. The unique value proposition offered by Volvo helped the operator remain competitive and make a winning bid.

"With this latest order the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport continues to put strong confidence both in Volvo products and in our team. We are very proud and honored to deliver our B11R Euro VI, a transport solution that excels in drivability, comfort and safety", said Håkan Agnevall, President Volvo Buses.

The Volvo B11R is designed to meet high demands on driving properties, comfort and safety. The standard equipment includes features such as Volvo's electronically controlled disc brakes and ESP (Electronic Stability Program). Passengers will experience premium interiors including ergonomic seats, USB charging in seats and heat repellent windows. The buses will come equipped with a high level of Intelligent Transport systems (ITS) for fleet tracking, and driver support.

2019-07-11

For further information, please contact: Joakim Kenndal, Head of Media Relations, Volvo Bus Corporation, tel +46 739 02 51 50 or e-mail, joakim.kenndal@volvo.com.

Volvo Buses is one of the world's leading bus manufacturers, with a strong focus on vehicles and systems for long-term sustainable public transport. The product range includes complete transport solutions, city buses, intercity buses and tourist coaches, as well as services in financing, vehicle servicing, vehicle diagnostics and traffic information. Volvo Buses is part of Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses and construction machines as well as drive systems for marine and industrial applications. Volvo Group also provides complete financing solutions. For more information visit http://www.volvobuses.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/volvo-buses/r/abu-dhabi-orders-168-volvo-intercity-coaches,c2861408

The following files are available for download: