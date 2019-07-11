Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Arricano Real Estate Plc: Result of AGM and Directorate Change 11-Jul-2019 / 08:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 11 July 2019 Arricano Real Estate Plc ("Arricano" or the "Company") Result of AGM and Change to Directorate Arricano (AIM: ARO) announces that, with the exception of Resolution 3, all of the resolutions at its annual general meeting yesterday were duly approved. Resolution 3, which was not approved, concerned the re-appointment of Mykhailo Merkulov as a Director of the Company. As a result, Mr Merkulov will stand down from the Board of Directors, but will continue to act as Chief Executive Officer of the Company until 08 September 2019. Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +38 044 594 9471 Tetiana Klimuk Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 13094 EQS News ID: 839805 End of Announcement EQS News Service

