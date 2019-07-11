GGX Gold Corp.: GGX Gold to Re-Start Drilling at Gold Drop

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2019 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSX-V: GGX), (OTCQB: GGXXF), (FRA: 3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") announces that it will resume drilling next week at its Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp.

After taking a much-deserved field break, the drill and geological crews are returning to the Company's operations base in Greenwood, B.C. to resume drilling activity on the Gold Drop property. Drilling will resume next week initially at the C.O.D. North vein, where sample results obtained late last year ranged up to 21.7 grams per tonne gold over 0.4 metres (see news release dated Nov 20, 2018).

Drilling will then be directed to the area of a new-technology geophysical target identified by Stargate II, an enhanced, deep-penetrating ultra-sonic AMT (Audio-Magnetotellurics) geophysical survey conducted by Earth Science Services Corporation of Oshawa, Ontario (see news release dated July 3, 2019). The new geophysical anomaly on the Gold Drop property is centered at the intersection of three interpreted major fault-conduit structural lineaments, two of which are coincident with known structures: C.O.D. vein system and a cross-fault. Geometrically, the anomaly measures 1834 by 1377 metres (see figure below) and is interpreted as a pipe-like structure that tops out at about 360 metres, requiring drilling to a depth of at least 400 and up to 764 metres. This will be the deepest ever to be drilled on the Gold Drop property.

Stargate II Anomaly Map:

Drilling is expected to continue through this month on these and other targets. Assay results from the first round of this season's drilling on the C.O.D. vein are also expected to be received this month.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information in this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

George Sookochoff, President,

604-488-3900

Office@GGXgold.com

Investor Relations:

Mr. Jack Singh,

604-488-3900,

IR@GGXgold.com

Forward Looking Statement

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the acquisition of certain mineral claims. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and Revolver undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates, including that: the current price of and demand for minerals being targeted by the Company will be sustained or will improve; the Company will be able to obtain required exploration licences and other permits; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; financing will be available if and when needed on reasonable terms; the Company will not experience any material accident; and the Company will be able to identify and acquire additional mineral interests on reasonable terms or at all. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; potential inability to find suitable acquisition opportunities and/or complete the same; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the Company's public filings. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: GGX Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551593/GGX-Gold-to-Re-Start-Drilling-at-Gold-Drop