Donny Osmond to Share Family Stories at RootsTech London

LONDON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family connections are a core value for renowned entertainer Donny Osmond. His ancestral roots go back to Wales, Devon, Oxfordshire, and other locations in the United Kingdom. Osmond will sing and share family stories as a featured speaker at RootsTech London Saturday, 26 October at 11 a.m. RootsTech, the world's largest genealogy conference will take place at ExCeL London 24 - 26 October.

"I'm already looking forward to RootsTech London," said Osmond. "The United Kingdom is like a second home to me. Much of my own ancestry is British, so I feel a particular affinity to this country and its people. I've enjoyed performing in the UK throughout my career. Family and family stories are also very important to me. I'm excited to speak about my heritage at this exciting event."

Family has always been an integral part of Osmond's life and international career, which spans over five decades. He joined his older brothers singing on The Andy Williams Show at age five. At eighteen he became one of the youngest variety television show hosts in history with his younger sister Marie on The Osmonds which aired in the UK on BBC1 on Sunday afternoons

More recently he has been performing with Marie in Las Vegas since 2008. Their show is in its tenth year, with the final show scheduled for late 2019.

Family relationships, past, present, and future, continue to be important to Osmond. So much so, that he has a section on his website, Donny.com dedicated to family and family history. He enjoys finding common ancestors and linking his family tree with people from around the world.

Are you related to Donny Osmond? Find out by creating an account on FamilySearch Family Tree mobile app and see him in person at RootsTech London 2019! Register today at RootsTech.org/london

About RootsTech London

RootsTech, hosted by FamilySearch, is a global conference celebrating families across generations, where people of all ages are inspired to discover and share their memories and connections. This event held annually in Salt Lake City, Utah and now London, England, has become the largest of its kind in the world, attracting tens of thousands of participants worldwide.

