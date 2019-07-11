The head of Mercom Capital says solar has a long way to go before it can stand without policy support. Effective grid parity will only be achieved when the cost of PV electricity factors in the expense of grid upgrades and the storage systems its intermittent nature requires, says Raj Prabhu.With markets around the world touting the fact solar has reached 'grid parity' and others chasing the same goal, the head of a business intelligence firm has said that status is not just about solar electricity costing the same as power from conventional sources. Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group told ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...