SuLyn Yip, Novotech Country Manager, and Dr Steven Thng, Executive Director of SRIS, signing the Partnership.





SINGAPORE, July 11, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the award-winning Asia-Pacific CRO, has further strengthened its presence in the region through a Partnership with the Skin Research Institute of Singapore (SRIS). With this partnership, the two groups will be working together to promote combined capabilities in skin research clinical trials.The Partnership formalizes a long-standing working relationship between the two, enabling closer collaboration to ensure the high priority start-up of new projects, and cooperation in clinical trial promotion, business development, networking opportunities, clinical operation, training, and feasibility assessment.SRIS was established as a collaboration by Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), National Healthcare Group (NHG) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to conduct high impact, inter-disciplinary skin research that would translate into improved health outcomes and quality of life.Novotech now has over 20 significant Partnerships with some of the leading medical institutions in the region. The Partnership Program is strategically designed to bring unparalleled access to quality investigators, KOLs, and up to 4 million patients for its international biotech clients.Novotech CEO Dr John Moller said the Partnership with SRIS will support the increasing demand from biotech clients for skin disorder studies in the Asia-Pacific region.Please visit the Skin Research Institute of Singapore (SRIS)at https://www.a-star.edu.sg/sris/About-SRIS.About Novotech:Headquartered in Sydney, Novotech is internationally recognized as the leading Asia Pacific contract research organization (CRO), instrumental in hundreds of clinical trials across the region. https://novotech-cro.com/welcomeCheck if Asia Pacific is right for your next study: https://novotechcro.typeform.com/to/UwizkaFor RFP enquiries, please fill out the form available at www.novotech-cro.com/contact-us-0Media contact:communications@novotech-cro.comSusan Fitzpatrick-NapierAU: +61 2 8218 2144USA: +1 415 951 3228Asia: +65 3159 3427Source: NovotechCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.