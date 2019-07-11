The Moroccan agency for sustainable energy is pre-qualifying developers for the Noor Midelt II project, a solar complex incorporating CSP and PV elements.The Moroccan agency for sustainable energy (Masen) has issued a request for quotes (RfQ) for the Noor Midelt II solar project. Developers have until September 16 to pre-qualify for the tender to develop and build the project. The solar complex, to be built near Midelt in central Morocco through a public-private partnership, is expected to have a capacity of 230 MW and to include CSP as well as PV technology. The project is also expected to include ...

