The increasing prevalence of sleep disorders and breathing problems is boosting the demand for internal nasal dilators. There is an increase in the number of individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, snoring, and mild nasal airway obstruction during sleep. This is expected to boost the demand for internal nasal dilators as they help in avoiding sleep disturbances by clearing the nasal obstruction and increasing the airflow level in patients with sleep disorders. This industry research report presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (smooth and ribbed or winged), application (snoring, deviated septum, sinusitis, sleep apnea, and others), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global internal nasal dilators market is highly competitive with major vendors such as M&M Pure Air Systems LLC, RHINOMED Ltd., S.A.S Sibiotech, SANOSTEC CORP., Snorecare, and Splintek Inc. competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"To gain higher market shares, companies as a key strategy are involved in acquisitions and partnerships along with effective product launches. Leading corporations are aggressively pursuing to enhance their capabilities to gain a competitive edge through joint ventures, MoUs, and agreements or acquisitions," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top six internal nasal dilators market vendors

M&M Pure Air Systems LLC

M&M Pure Air Systems offers WoodyKnows, invisible nasal strips (new model), which are used to increase the airflow by relieving the snoring caused by the obstruction in the nasal passageway. It also offers, WoodyKnows Nasal Dilators Nose Vents (3rd Gen), which are used to instantly reduce the snoring caused by nasal congestion and increase the airflow while exercising.

RHINOMED Ltd.

RHINOMED Ltd. key offerings include TURBINE and mute. TURBINE is used to increase the airflow of individuals during sports, physical exercise, and focused breathing activities such as yoga and meditation; and mute, is used to increase the airflow level during congestion, blockages, deviated septum, and narrow airways.

S.A.S Sibiotech

S.A.S Sibiotech's key offerings include RespiFacile, which is a reusable, hi-tech, ultra-lightweight nasal dilator that improves the breathing airflow level in patients with a stuffy nose, sinusitis, nasal septum deviation, rhinitis, snoring, and sleep apnea.

SANOSTEC CORP.

SANOSTEC CORP. key offerings include Max-Air Nose Cones and Sinus Cones. Max-Air Nose Cones is used to increase the inspiratory nasal airflow to provide relief during sleep and snoring conditions. Sinus Cones is used to provide relief in patients with sinus and nasal decongestant conditions by increasing the nasal airflow level.

Snorecare

Snorecare key offerings include Breathe Free, which is made up of high-quality, soft, medical-grade silicone and is used to open up the nasal passages to promote better breathing to treat sleep apnea and snoring conditions.

Splintek Inc.

Splintek Inc. key offerings include Intra-Nasal Breathe Aid 15-Day Supply, Intra-Nasal Breathe Aid 30-Day Supply, and Intra-Nasal Breathe Aid 45-Day Supply.

