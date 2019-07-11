The manufacturer plans to add 350 MW of manufacturing capacity at its two sites in Tunisia by next year. The ramping up is due to new orders from India and other foreign markets.Tunisian solar module manufacturer Ifrisol is planning to increase its annual production capacity from 400 MW to 750 MW by early 2020. In a statement to pv magazine, the company said the capacity increase was due to expansion into the U.S. and India. "We are proceeding to obtain BIS [Bureau of Indian Standards], UL [Underwriters Laboratories] certification [which carries weight for exports to the U.S.] and Munich RE insurance ...

