Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, July 11, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced that its subsidiary Mitsubishi Automotive Logistics Technology (MLT) will transfer its domestic finished vehicle logistics to ZERO Co., Ltd (ZERO), formerly Nissan Transportation Co., Ltd, in August of this year.Transferring domestic finished car logistics to ZERO will unlock new shared efficiencies and synergies between MMC and Nissan Motors (Nissan). Founded as Nissan Transportation Co., Ltd in 1961, ZERO became an independent entity from Nissan in 2001 and has since continued to grow Nissan's domestic transportation logistical capabilities. The unification of MMC and Nissan's finished vehicle distribution will allow for improved transportation flexibility and opportunities to share existing facilities. As a result, MMC will gain improved domestic distribution capabilities and reduce overall distribution costs.Following this, MLT will be focused on its maintenance and repairs operations, continuing to strive for the highest level of customer service and satisfaction.MMC will continue to pursue further synergies with its Alliance partners as part of the companies' ongoing strong cooperative partnership.About Mitsubishi MotorsMITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its "Drive your Ambition" tagline -- a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.