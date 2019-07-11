DTEN Hires New EMEA General Manager, Doug Remington, As Rapid Expansion Continues

New position will manage growing regional demand for DTEN's award-winning video conference, digital whiteboard technologies

SAN JOSE, California, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN welcomes Doug Remington in the newly created position of General Manager, Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Based in London, Remington will advance growth strategies, direct business operations and manage the region's sales team, as DTEN continues to expand globally.

"With our extraordinary growth in EMEA markets, DTEN is pleased to have Doug Remington join our team," said Peter Yaskowitz, the company's CMO. "His expertise in the rapidly evolving market for meetings, collaboration and unified communications benefits both new and current customers."

Remington has more than twenty years of experience in the telecommunications and conferencing industry, most recently as Senior Vice President, Head of Sales And Account Management EMEA for PGi. His employment was noted by ongoing growth in accounts and revenue, recognized by increased responsibilities and several promotions during his tenure. Previously he held positions at Cable & Wireless Telecommunications and EasyLink.

"DTEN is creating innovative, high quality technology, all at an amazingly affordable price point," notes Remington. "I'm thrilled to be part of such a dynamic company, already transforming the way people work and collaborate within the video rooms marketplace."

DTEN offers a range of video conference, whiteboard and documenting-sharing solutions, including the multiple award-winning D7 models. Available in several sizes and configurations, D7 is distinguished for its easy connectivity, user-friendly experience and seamless integration with Zoom, leader in video-first unified communications.

Remington earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Science from the University of Manchester. He resides in London with his wife and two children.

About DTEN

DTEN is enhancing the way teams connect and collaborate through digital communications hardware. Founded in 2015, DTEN is rapidly expanding both in the USA and internationally, now established as a leader in innovation, quality and affordability for video conference displays and unified communications. Learn more at www.DTEN.com and www.linkedin.com/company/displayten/

