Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were the top five states by annual installation, accounting for 60% of the new capacity.From pv magazine India. India's cumulative installed capacity of rooftop solar stood at 4,375 MW at the end of March, with 1,836 MW having been added in fiscal year 2018-19. Of that total figure, commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftops accounted for 3,066 MW, residential 690 MW and public sector installations 619 MW - according to the latest rooftop solar map produced by consultant Bridge To India. The average solar rooftop system size has increased ...

