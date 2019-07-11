The prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias has increased significantly in recent years, owing to the increased risk of stroke and hospitalizations. This is encouraging various health-conscious people worldwide to purchase devices for early detection and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias and related risk factors will drive the growth of the 3D cardiac mapping systems market size during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (contact 3D cardiac mapping systems and non-contact 3D cardiac mapping systems) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005260/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global 3D cardiac mapping systems market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global 3D cardiac mapping systems market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, and MicroPort Scientific Corporation, competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"The non-invasive 3D cardiac mapping systems are gaining prominence across the world as they reduce mapping times by offering information on the topography of arrhythmogenic foci before the procedure. These devices also allow continuous panoramic mapping of both atria or both ventricles, which cannot be achieved with current invasive methods. Thus, the emergence of non-invasive 3D cardiac mapping systems will positively impact market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five 3D cardiac mapping systems market vendors

Abbott

Abbott is one of the largest companies in the healthcare industry, with businesses in various segments that include cardiovascular and neuromodulation, diagnostics, nutritionals, and pharmaceuticals. Under its 3D cardiac mapping systems category, the company offers EnSite Precision cardiac mapping system product line which comprises three groups of components, the EnSite amplifier, the display workstation, and the EnSite precision module.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation owns and operates businesses in three segments that include medsurg, rhythm management, and cardiovascular. The company manufactures and sells RHYTHMIA HDx mapping system that offers density resolution, and automation required for true HD mapping with the combination of a high-resolution mapping catheter, advanced noise-filtering hardware, and intelligent software.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc., is one of the leading manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer products. The company's CARTO 3 3D cardiac mapping system offers high-quality data points and integrates multiple data sets and images into one resource for highly detailed, real-time information.

Medtronic

Medtronic has business operations in various segments such as cardiac and vascular, minimally invasive therapies, restorative therapies, and diabetes. The company offers CardioInsight non-invasive 3d mapping system that collects chest ECG signals and combines them with CT scan data to produce and display simultaneous, bi-atrial and biventricular, 3D cardiac maps.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation is one of the largest manufacturers of endovascular devices, electrophysiology devices, neurovascular devices, surgical devices, and diabetes and endocrinal devices. Under its 3D cardiac mapping systems category, the company offers Columbus 3D EP navigation system.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cardiac Restoration Systems Market 2019-2023 The market research study identifies Abbott, BioVentrix Inc., CryoLife Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., NeoChord Inc., and Xeltis AG, as the leading players in the global cardiac restoration devices market.

Global Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market 2019-2023- The market research study identifies arrhythmia monitoring devices manufacturers including Abbott, BioTelemetry, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Medtronic as the leading players in the global arrhythmia monitoring devices market.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005260/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

technavio.com

media@technavio.com.