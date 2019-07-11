EQS-News / 11/07/2019 / 18:28 UTC+8 *WH Group Named to the 2019 "Fortune China 500" List Top Placed Chinese Company in Food Industry* (Hong Kong, July 11, 2019) - *WH Group Limited* ("WH Group" or the "Company"; HKEX stock code: 288) announced that the Company has ranked 66th on the 2019 "Fortune China 500" list with a revenue of RMB149.6 billion, making it the highest-ranked Chinese company in the food industry. Besides, WH Group has ranked 17th on the "FMCG (Fast-moving Consumer Goods) Global 50" list published by OC&C Strategy Consultants. The Company ranked top among the five Chinese companies on the list. *Wan Long, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WH Group*, said, "WH Group ranked top among its Chinese peers on both the 'Fortune China Top 500' and 'OC&C FMCG Global 50' lists, which fully demonstrates the market's recognition of WH Group's strength and brand value. As the world's largest pork company, we will continue to adopt innovative marketing strategies in response to changing consumer trends and optimize our product mix to enhance the brand value and profitability of our well-known brands, with a view to achieving long-term sustainable growth. In addition, we will leverage our global presence in the industrial value chain and resource advantages to improve synergies, focus on the expansion and integration of the global market, to further strengthen our leading position in the industry." Fortune China 500, compiled by Fortune (China) and the Wealth Management Department of CICC, assesses the financial results and business performance of the biggest Chinese listed companies in 2018. The 500 Chinese companies on the list generated RMB45.5 trillion in revenue, up 14.8% year-on-year, hitting another record high. Net profit rose 4.21% year-on-year to RMB3.625 trillion. The annual revenue threshold for companies on the list this year is RMB16.238 billion, an increase of 17% year-on-year. The total revenue of the 500 companies in 2018 once again accounted for more than a half of China's GDP. Now in its 17th year, OC&C Global 50 examines the financial performance of the world's largest consumer goods companies. It explores and discusses the main themes and trends that drive the FMCG sector. OC&C Strategy Consultants is a leading global strategy consulting firm whose client roster includes companies throughout the retail, consumer goods, leisure, media, technology and communication, industrial products, and private equity funds. *About WH Group Limited (HKEX stock code: 288)* WH Group Limited is the largest pork company in the world with the top market share in China, the U.S. and some markets in Europe. It owns many well-recognized and trusted brands and stands above the rest with global market leadership in all key segments of the pork value chain, including packaged meats, fresh pork and hog production. The Group conducts its operations through Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co., Ltd., the largest animal protein company in Asia, and Smithfield Foods, the largest pork company in the U.S. For more information, visit www.wh-group.com [1]. *For media enquiries* hHill+Knowlton Strategies WH Group Shirley Lo Renee Chen ++852 2894 6214 +852 2922 0736 wh-group@hkstrategies.com renee.chen@wh-group.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FKPMGOWAUL [2] Document title: WH Group Named to the 2019 'Fortune China 500' List Top Placed Chinese Company in Food Industry 11/07/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=52f68e523368f2547368e7658cfadbaf&application_id=839919&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f094ff36775e16ac6b4e0d1d70c1b900&application_id=839919&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

