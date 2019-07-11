LOOP Insights Inc.: Loop Insights Inc. Partners with Telus for the Launch of the New Loop Device, Fobi.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2019 / LOOP Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (the "Company" or "Loop"), is pleased to announce today Loop has entered into a strategic partnership with Telus for Loop's recent product launch of Fobi. Fobi is a new proprietary IOT device that is powered by a cellular module which will feature TELUS LTE connectivity in Canada.

"This is a monumental day for Loop as entering into a strategic partnership with Telus paired with the launching of FOBI, our new sim enabled product, aligns with Loop's vision to remain lean, agile and highly profitable. We believe we are very well positioned to achieve global scale through our Strategic Channel Telecom Partnerships", offers Rob Anson, Loop CEO.

Andrew Turner, Vice President, Customer Marketing, TELUS Business Solutions states:

"I am delighted to be partnering with LOOP for the launch of their new SIM enabled IoT device. The TELUS partnership will provide connectivity to TELUS 4G/5G wireless network supported by our market leading IoT platform. I see this as the first step in forming a broader partnership between TELUS and LOOP. I look forward to working with and supporting LOOP as they scale across Canada"

About Loop:

Loop offers a simple solution to seamlessly connect insights across all channels, optimizing operational efficiencies and profitability. The Loop Platform has been architected for large scale deployment and provides unparalleled insights and sales intelligence. Loop's technology will quickly disrupt the way data is being collected, analyzed and actioned for the physical brick and mortar retailers and brands.

Loop is a technology company that has developed a unique automated AI marketing platform that is leveling the playing field for bricks and mortar retailers in their battle with online digital competition. Loop gives brands and retailers the capability to inter-connect their physical and digital ecosystems by using the Loop device that can be plugged into any point of sale environment, independent of hardware or IT networks, thus enabling rapid deployment and global scalability. By using Loop's "Bricks and Clicks Solution", it is management's belief that retailers and brands will be able to transform the way they conduct their business. Retailers and brands benefit from making real-time, data-driven decisions that help them curate unique personalized customer experiences in stores, a capability which previously did not exist.

With global opportunities in high-growth industries such as liquor and beverage retail, sports and entertainment, telecommunications, hospitality, general retail and other emerging markets, Loop is pursuing a number of exciting partnerships with large global brands that Loop expects to announce in the near term.

