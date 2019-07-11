STOCKHOLM, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: QLINEA), to publish the company's Interim Report for the period January - June 2019 on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 07:30 a.m. CET.

Q-linea invites to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on July 18, at 13:00 - 14:00 p.m CET.

Jonas Jarvius, CEO, and Anders Lundin, CFO, to present Q-linea and comment on the Interim Report Report for the period January - June 2019 followed by a Q&A-session.

To participate, please call any of the following phone numbers from:

Sweden: + 46 8 519 993 83

UK: + 44 333 300 9262

US: + 1 646 722 4956

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/q-linea-q2-2019

For more information, please contact:

Anders Lundin, CFO, Q-linea AB

Anders.Lundin@qlinea.com

+46 (0)70-600 15 20

The information was submitted for publication at 13:00 CET on July 11, 2019.

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative research, development and manufacturing company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Q-linea's vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/q-linea/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-q-linea-s-interim-report-q2-2019-on-july-18--2019,c2861543

The following files are available for download: