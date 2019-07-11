sprite-preloader
WKN: A2PASN ISIN: SE0011527845 Ticker-Symbol: 3F8 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.07.2019 | 13:10
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation to Presentation of Q-linea's Interim Report Q2-2019 on July 18, 2019

STOCKHOLM, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: QLINEA), to publish the company's Interim Report for the period January - June 2019 on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 07:30 a.m. CET.

Q-linea invites to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on July 18, at 13:00 - 14:00 p.m CET.

Jonas Jarvius, CEO, and Anders Lundin, CFO, to present Q-linea and comment on the Interim Report Report for the period January - June 2019 followed by a Q&A-session.

To participate, please call any of the following phone numbers from:
Sweden: + 46 8 519 993 83
UK: + 44 333 300 9262
US: + 1 646 722 4956

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/q-linea-q2-2019

For more information, please contact:

Anders Lundin, CFO, Q-linea AB
Anders.Lundin@qlinea.com
+46 (0)70-600 15 20

The information was submitted for publication at 13:00 CET on July 11, 2019.

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative research, development and manufacturing company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Q-linea's vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/q-linea/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-q-linea-s-interim-report-q2-2019-on-july-18--2019,c2861543

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17731/2861543/1076193.pdf

Press release (PDF)


