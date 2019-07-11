sprite-preloader
INTOSOL Holdings Plc - Result of AGM

London, July 11

Intosol Holdings Plc

Result ofAnnual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Intosol Holdings Plc was held at the offices of Hybridan LLP, 20 Ironmonger Lane London EC2V 8EP today at 11:00am.

All 9 resolutions put to members were passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 1 to 7 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 8 and 9 were passed as special resolutions.

**ENDS**

For further information on INTOSOL visit the Company's website www.intosolholdingsplc.com or contact:

Rainer Spekowius
Executive Chairman		INTOSOL Holdings PlcTel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177
Claire Noyce
(Corporate Broker)		Hybridan LLPTel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
Juliet Earl / Gaby Jenner
(Financial PR)		St Brides Partners LtdTel: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Notes

INTOSOL Holdings PLC is a London-listed international luxury travel company that combines highly personalised travel design with property ownership and management to provide high-end global travel experiences. To improve margins, it is building its SOUL Private Collection of leased and owned boutique properties, and is in the process of purchasing and developing a number of sites in South Africa including Oceans Wilderness, a luxury nine-bedroom boutique hotel in the Garden Route, and a commercial safari lodge in the renowned Leadwood Big Game Estate, one of the premier locations to see the so-called Big Five on safari (lion, leopard, rhinoceros, elephant and Cape buffalo).

The SOUL Private Collection

INTOSOL's SOUL Private Collection includes two properties in Cape Town, South Africa: SOUL on Llandudno (www.soulonllandudno.co.za) and Penthouse on Beach (www.penthouseonbeach.co.za).

The flagship property in the portfolio, Oceans Wilderness (www.oceanswilderness.co.za), which reported a strong maiden financial performance in its first year of operation, is located on the Garden Route along with SOUL Rainbow's End and SOUL on the Heads. The Company also owns a site to build the Leadwood Safari Lodge in the Leadwood Big Game Estate (www.leadwood.net), one of the premier locations globally to see the Big Five in the wild.

INTOSOL Private Travel Design

The Private Travel Design division tailors bespoke and unique experiences to a high-end client base which currently stands at over 15,000. The division has a unique and growing network of over 3,500 hotel and agency partners worldwide.


