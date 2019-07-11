FY18 was a strong year for FinTech Group (FTG) with healthy 17% growth in revenues and expansion in margins. In recent weeks flatex has launched successfully in the Netherlands, with the entry cost considerably lower than expected. Consequently, management upgraded EBITDA guidance in May. Management believes it has all the components for growth (notably, the brokerage platform & banking licence) and has hired an investment bank to review various strategic options. Given the growth potential, we believe the shares remain attractive on c 16x consensus FY20 earnings.

