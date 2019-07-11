sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,101 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A2JRRP ISIN: GG00BG0KTL52 Ticker-Symbol: 5PH 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
GEMFIELDS GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEMFIELDS GROUP LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GEMFIELDS GROUP LIMITED
GEMFIELDS GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEMFIELDS GROUP LIMITED0,1010,00 %
FN Beta