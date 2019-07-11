Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced Nina Hamilton has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the Global Asset Management practice. She is based in Korn Ferry's London office.

Ms. Hamilton joins Korn Ferry from The Omerta Group, a boutique financial services executive search firm, where she spent over fifteen years. Most recently, Ms. Hamilton was a partner covering asset and alternative managers based in London. Prior to this, she spent over two years leading the firm's New York office and previously seven years in Hong Kong, where she built and managed the company's Asia business across Hong Kong and Singapore.

"Nina has an extensive track record in recruiting senior leaders in both investment and asset raising roles and is thrilled to be delivering the full breadth of the Korn Ferry platform to her clients," said Michael Franzino, president, Global Financial Services, Korn Ferry. "Nina has partnered with asset managers, hedge funds and investment banks across Europe, the U.S. and Asia Pacific, and brings a deep knowledge of the industry and talent. She joins as Korn Ferry continues to expand its dedicated asset management coverage globally."

Ms. Hamilton read History and German at King's College, University of London.

