Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Contracts Diamond Driller for Clone Gold Project Summer Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2019 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSX-V: SKYG) (US:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted More Core Drilling Services Ltd., ("More Core"), based in Stewart, for the upcoming diamond drill campaign on the Company's keystone asset, the Clone Gold Property, located in the prolific Golden Triangle in British Columbia. More Core is an established, professional drill contractor, specializing in alpine drill activities. The Clone drill program is scheduled to commence July 22nd.

This will be the maiden drill program at Clone by the Company, with target selection aided by a successful 2018 field program, a 2018 high resolution magnetics airborne survey, and a comprehensive compilation of all historic data with supportive 3D geological modeling. High priority targets include:

Main "H" Zone - test extensions and trends along strike and down-dip, and plunge, based on 3D modeling of this zone which previously has returned drill intercepts of: 7.92 m of 20.22 g/t Au (Hole #16), 7.92 m of 30.37 g/t Au (Hole #21), and 12.80 m of 44.75 g/t Au (Hole #28).*

Port 19 and Treble Zones - located approximately 4.4 km west-north-west of the Main "H" Zone, this target was prospected and geologically mapped in summer 2018 with significant results obtained in both soil and rock (grab) sampling. There has been considerable glacial abatement over the showing since the 1990's. Soil sampling results including five samples with greater than 1 g/t Au (8.33 g/t, 6.68 g/t, 3.7 g/t, 1.66 g/t, 1.61 g/t). The +200 ppb Au soil anomaly over the Port 19 and Treble showings is 2.5 times the size of the Clone Main Zone soil anomaly.

The Gossan Zone - located about 1.3 kms west of the Main "H", a high priority target is the Gossan Zone, where rock geochemistry (rock grab samples) have returned strong gold values, up to 37 g/t Au (sampling 1996, ARIS 23878). The mineralization at the Gossan Zone is very similar to the Main "H" Zone and has never been drilled.

*The intervals reported above represent drill intercepts and insufficient data is available at this time to state the true thickness of the mineralized intervals. All gold values are uncut.

"Years of receding snowpack, known as ablation, has revealed exciting new targets to our growing team of geologists. Our understanding of the property is the best it has ever been, and we are poised to build on discoveries made by our field crews in 2018 during this upcoming 2019 field campaign." stated Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold Corp.

Qualified Person

Catherine Fitzgerald, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, is the Qualified Person responsible for reviewing and approving the technical contents of this news release as they pertain to the Clone property.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing prospective mineral properties across Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The Company's flagship asset is the Clone high-grade gold project located in B.C's Golden Triangle.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

" M ike England"

Mike England, CEO&DIRECTOR

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: Sky Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/551571/Sky-Gold-Contracts-Diamond-Driller-for-Clone-Gold-Project-Summer-Program