CrediFi Announces Top Tier Clients

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2019 / CrediFi, the leading source for data and analytics for commercial real estate finance, announced today its continued penetration of the top tier of the commercial real estate lending market. As of the end of Q2 2019, CrediFi's clients include two of the top three CRE lenders; two of the top three "Agency lenders" ( i.e. those working with Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae); and two of the top three "conduit" lenders (i.e. lenders lending into CMBS securitizations). Together, CrediFi and these firms continue to advance each other's positions as leaders in commercial real estate finance.

"Our data platform is now helping the leading commercial real estate finance firms make more loans, armed with better information and less risk," said CrediFi CEO Ely Razin. Continuing, he added, "Driven by data and technology provided by CrediFi, large lenders are able to better identify the right owners to finance and then navigate shifting real estate trends and capital markets."

These financial institutions join CrediFi's growing client list of the most important and valued names in commercial real estate banking and finance. The firm's client roster also includes CRE companies, financial institutions, hedge fund and asset managers, capital advisory firms, and U.S. government agencies.

CrediFi was created with the goal of providing transparency through Big Data solutions to investors, lenders and borrowers in the U.S. commercial real estate market. "CRE runs on capital and that capital largely flows from the banking system. To make a meaningful impact, we need to get the right information into the hands of key decision makers who control the largest real estate lending decisions in the U.S.," said David Libman, Head of Commercial Real Estate at CrediFi. "Simply put, data driven decisions are smarter decisions carrying less risk for lenders and the industry as a whole."

Founded in 2014, CrediFi Corp. is a Big Data and analytics platform serving the Commercial Real Estate Finance market. Driven by a database of over eight million commercial properties, including multi-family, office, retail, hotel and industrial assets, CrediFi provides insights about players, financing, properties and markets. As the commercial real estate finance data leader in the Fintech space, CrediFi tracks $13 trillion in both balance-sheet and securitized loans, focused on greater transparency in understanding borrowers, lenders and transactions, enabling better real estate investment decisions. CrediFi is dual headquartered in New York City and Tel Aviv.

