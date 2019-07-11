Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) - DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc., (CSE: DIGI) now doing business as DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, DIGIMAX CAPITAL CORP. ( "DigiMax Capital") has entered into a cross Collaboration Agreement with KoreConX, based in New York, New York.

KoreConX is creating the world's first highly secure and permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully compliant digital securities worldwide, including token issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting and corporate actions.

Like DigiMax, KoreConX has an ecosystem of partners around the world and is a leader in providing infrastructure support services to Digital Securities Issuers around the globe.

DigiMax and KoreConX both work with high quality companies from around the world who are seeking to raise new sources of capital, and since the two companies are complementary rather than competitive in their services, the two companies have agreed to collaborate in assisting such clients throughout the spectrum of services such Issuers require.

As part of this Collaboration Agreement, DigiMax has agreed to join a growing list of blue-chip global service providers in the digital securities industry that have joined the KorePartners team. Other notable members of KorePartners include IBM, Blakes Law, Entoro Capital, Open Finance, and Weild & Co.

"We are excited to be joining the KoreConX global ecosystem of KorePartners. The governance standards and charter for how they operate has been defined with thorough attention to a professional code of ethics and conduct to a level we seldom get to see. When you then complement this high level of governance with their global Digital Securities Protocol managed within their all-in-one platform, joining them as a KorePartner was an easy decision for us to make, since our goal at DigiMax is to also have a global footprint to help our clients," said Chris Carl, CEO of DigiMax Capital.

"DigiMax is a new breed of registered dealers that truly understand how the private capital markets are changing and that for the markets to truly bring value to investors and companies, we must utilize an infrastructure that brings everyone together," said Oscar Jofre, Co-Founder & CEO at KoreConX. "We share a common vision of creating a respectable infrastructure for digital securities worldwide to combat fraudulent and irresponsible ICOs and STOs. We are thrilled that DigiMax has chosen to work with the KoreConX all-in-one platform for their Digital Securities clients."

About KoreConX - www.KoreConX.com

KoreConX is the world's first highly-secure permissioned blockchain ecosystem for fully-compliant digital securities worldwide.

To ensure compliance with securities regulation and corporate law, the KoreConX all-in-one, AI-based blockchain platform manages the full lifecycle of digital securities including the issuance, trading, clearing, settlement, management, reporting, corporate actions, and custodianship. KoreConX connects companies to the capital markets and secondary markets facilitating access to capital and liquidity for private investors.

KoreConX is the first secure, all-in-one platform for private companies to manage their capital market activity and stakeholder communications. Removing the burden of fragmented systems and inefficient tools across multiple vendors, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, investors and broker/dealers. Leveraged for investor relations and fundraising, private companies can share and manage corporate records and investments including portfolio management, capitalization table management, virtual minute book, security registers, transfer agent services and virtual deal rooms for raising capital.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto, Canada and is a company aiming to become a world leader in advising companies issuing both conventional and digital securities, such as security tokens, in Ontario Canada, and in association with its global syndicate of registered dealers, in any country around the world in which such an offering is made.

DigiCrypts BlockChain Solutions Inc, doing business as DigiMax Global Solutions, is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol DIGI.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding changing the Company's name.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







